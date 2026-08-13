18-year-old charged with attempted murder after fight-turned-shooting in Norristown

The Brief Rashaad Oliver, 18, is accused of shooting three people during a fight outside a home in Norristown. Oliver and Zion Kennedy, who police say was with Oliver at the time of the shooting, were arrested days later in Atlantic City on unrelated charges. The conditions of the victims struck by gunfire have not been shared by police.



An 18-year-old is being charged with multiple counts of attempted murder after prosecutors say he opened fire during a fight outside a home in Norristown in August.

What we know:

Investigators say Rashaad Oliver and Zion Kennedy were arrested in Atlantic City on unrelated charges three days after the shooting.

Oliver was charged with three counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, weapons charges and more.

He was extradited from Atlantic City to Montgomery County to face the charges.

The backstory:

Investigators say on the evening of August 1, Oliver and Kennedy were involved in a confrontation outside a home on Chestnut Street.

Oliver allegedly punched the victim, who police say punched him back and broke Oliver's front teeth.

Oliver is accused of firing three shots, striking a 17-year-old girl and two men, ages 19 and 25, before fleeing the scene.

Investigators say two of the victims were inside the house when they were struck by gunfire.

What we don't know:

Prospecutors have not shared information on the latest conditions of the victims involved in the shooting.