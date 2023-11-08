Eagles Jason Kelce is one of People's 'Sexiest Men Alive' for 2023

article

Impressive beard. Iconic game day outfits. Ability to win the hearts of an entire city - It's no wonder Jason Kelce made the sexy list this year!

The Eagles star is being recognized off the field after being featured in People's "Sexiest Man Alive" issue this year.

"Despite soaring fame from his New Heights podcast with brother Travis and his Prime Video documentary, the Philadelphia Eagles’ star center, 36, keeps it real as a husband and father of three," the feature read alongside a photo of Kelce in one of his "Underdog" T-shirts.

Kelce reposted his "Sexiest Men" title saying, "Beauty is in the eye of the beholder…"

The Philly favorite joined an impressive list of musicians and actors, including Pedro Pascal, Timothée Chalamet, Usher, Jamie Foxx and Lenny Kravitz.

"Grey's Anatomy" star Patrick Dempsey ultimately took the top spot this year after being revealed as "Sexiest Man Alive" on Jimmy Kimmel Tuesday night.