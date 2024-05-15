Officials identify woman killed in police chase that ended with shooting in Chester

Investigators have identified a Delaware woman who died after a police chase and shooting that began in Wilmington and ended in Chester.

Yazmyn Stewart, 23, was wanted in connection to a shooting in Wilmington last December and rammed through police cars when confronted by officers on Tuesday.

Stewart fled onto I-95 and crossed into Pennsylvania where investigators say she crashed her car and fired at police, who returned fire.

The suspect then got into another vehicle and drove into Chester, where she crashed into another structure and allegedly ran into a home. Police say she then got into a third car and attempted to flee.

At that time, a total of 10 law enforcement officers discharged their firearms, striking the vehicle and suspect. The suspect ultimately died from her injuries.

One Wilmington officer was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for a minor injury. No other injuries to police have been reported.

The chase and ensuing standoff caused officials to shut down I-95 from exits 4-6 for about an hour.