Eagles tailgate: Couple gets married as Jason Kelce left shocked by proposal

It was a day of celebrations over at the Linc on Sunday - and it wasn't just for the Eagles victory over the Browns!

First, a couple got ready for kickoff by tying the knot in the parking lot with an Eagles-themed ceremony.

Fans cheered as a fully-decked out "beer man" tossed cans as he walked down the aisle.

A video posted to social media called it the "most Philly wedding."

However, that wasn't the only love-filled moment at the tailgate!

Jason Kelce was caught off guard when a man proposed to his fianceé during a photo op with the Eagles legend.

When he realized it was more than just a quick picture, Kelce backed away from the couple's special moment.

Congrats to the happy couples - and even happier Eagles fans!