Delaware County firefighter dies in Drexel Hill fire: officials

The Brief A longtime firefighter died in a Drexel Hill apartment fire over the weekend. Anthony Rowley was identified as the victim; his wife remains hospitalized. 75 people are displaced from their homes due to the fire.



A community mourns the loss of a dedicated firefighter after a tragic apartment fire.

Firefighter remembered for his service

Anthony Rowley, a longtime member of the Lansdowne Fire Company, was identified as the victim of the fire at Llanerch Place Apartments.

Rowley, who had dedicated over 30 years to the community, was off-duty at the time of the incident.

His wife, Ann, was severely injured and remains hospitalized.

Michael Boyce, president of Lansdowne Fire Company, expressed his grief, saying, "Tony had been a member since '88 and very active in the EMS and emergency community. Was a firefighter here. Became an EMT, became a paramedic, a paramedic EMT instructor. He worked not only as a volunteer here but many departments around the area."

Rowley had not worked with the department in over a year due to medical issues but was well-known and respected in the community.

"He had some medical injuries that he was dealing with at home unrelated to the fire service so he had been down for a year or two and unfortunately at his home and trapped in the fire," said Boyce.

Impact on the community

The fire displaced 75 residents, leaving them without homes for the holidays.

The loss of Rowley is felt deeply across various departments due to his extensive career.

Boyce noted, "I know he had worked via the stadiums as an EMT and paramedic, he was an EMT instructor, he was a member of the Civil Air Patrol so he was bouncing around quite a bit, very well known."

Boyce expressed gratitude for the efforts of Upper Darby firefighters, EMTs, and medics who responded to the fire.

"I can't say enough about our brothers in Upper Darby Township who made this horrific attempt to save the family over there and then passing on that it was one of the guys from the area was very tough for them," he said.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.