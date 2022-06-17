East Germantown triple shooting kills 1 man, injures 2 others

Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in East Germantown that killed one man, while another man is extremely critical. A third person was also injured in a hail of gunfire.

Police responded to the 800 block of East Chelten Avenue Friday night, around 7:30, on the report of a shooting, according to authorities.

Police found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he died from his injury.

A second man, 25 years, was also found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was also transported to Einstein and listed in extremely critical condition.

A 33-year-old woman was shot in the foot, at the scene. She was taken to Einstein in a private vehicle and listed in stable condition.

Officials say an investigation is underway. No arrests have been made.