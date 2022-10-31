Election 2022: Important dates and races in New Jersey

article

Voters in New Jersey have already begun voting in the 2022 midterm elections. (New Jersey has both mail-in voting and early in-person voting.)

This year, voters could help shift the balance of power in the U.S. Congress. However, other than the U.S. House races and local contests, New Jerseyans aren't voting on any statewide or other major offices.

Here is a rundown of important dates in the election and a briefing on one race of interest.

IMPORTANT DATES FOR THE GENERAL ELECTION IN NEW JERSEY

NOTE: The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election has passed.

Saturday, Oct. 29: First day of early voting.

Tuesday, Nov. 1: Last day to apply by mail for a mail-in ballot for the general election.

Friday, Nov. 4: Last day for qualified overseas civilian and military voters to apply electronically for general election mail-in ballots.

Sunday, Nov. 6: Last day of early voting.

Monday, Nov. 7: Last day to apply in-person for a mail-in ballot for the general election; must apply by 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 8: ELECTION DAY. Polls in New Jersey are open 6 a.m.–8 p.m. Last day to postmark a mail-in ballot at the Post Office; must be postmarked by 8 p.m. Last day to hand-deliver a ballot to either your county board of elections office or one of your county's secure ballot drop boxes; must be delivered by 8 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 14: Last day for your mail-in ballot (with a USPS postmark of Nov. 8 or earlier) to be received by your county board of elections.

U.S. HOUSE

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives are up for grabs.

New Jersey has 12 congressional districts, which didn't change after the 2020 U.S. Census. However, the district maps were somewhat redrawn since the last House elections.

The Garden State's congressional delegation includes 10 Democrats and a pair of Republicans. This election cycle, Democrats appear in danger of losing one seat.

This is that noteworthy race:

7th Congressional District

This is a rematch between Democrat Tom Malinowski, a two-term incumbent, and Republican Tom Kean Jr., a former state lawmaker.

In 2020, Malinowski eked out a 50.6% to 49.4% victory over Kean in a district that went 54.2% for Joe Biden to 44.3% for Donald Trump.

The redrawn NJ-7 is more favorable to the GOP. The new district includes all of Hunterdon and Warren counties, and parts of Somerset, Sussex, Morris, and Union counties.

The Cook Political Report rates this race "Lean Republican"; FiveThirtyEight's model states that Kean is "favored to win."