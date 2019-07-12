Ex-US Rep. Chaka Fattah to ask judge to cut 10-year prison term

article

A longtime Pennsylvania congressman serving a 10-year prison term will ask a judge Friday to reduce his sentence after four bribery and money laundering counts were thrown out on appeal.

But federal prosecutors say 62-year-old Chaka Fattah should still serve 10 years on the remaining corruption counts.

The Philadelphia Democrat has served about two-and-a-half years in prison after a jury found he misused $600,000 in federal grants and nonprofit funds on personal and campaign expenses. Four others were also convicted.

Fattah spent two decades in Congress and served on the powerful House Appropriations Committee before a failed 2007 bid for Philadelphia mayor.

Defense lawyers say in court papers filed this month that Fattah has taught public speaking to other inmates and hopes to start a neuroscience firm when he leaves prison.