Explosion damages ATM inside Strawberry Mansion business: officials

article

The Brief An ATM inside a business was damaged after an explosion in Strawberry Mansion, officials said. The Philadelphia Police Bomb Squad Unit was dispatched to the location to secure the scene and investigate.



An explosion inside a Strawberry Mansion business damaged an ATM and the Bomb Squad was called in to secure the scene early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Philadelphia Police responded to a business on the 2900 block of Ridge Avenue early Saturday morning, a little after 1:15, on the report of an explosion.

When they arrived, police found an ATM had been damaged as a result of the explosion.

The Philadelphia Police Bomb Squad Unit was then dispatched to the scene to secure it and investigate the origin of the explosion.

What we don't know:

No details were provided about the cause of the explosion or the business site. No details were given as to whether the business was open when the explosion happened.

According to authorities, no injuries were reported.

Police say an active investigation is underway.