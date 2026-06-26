Croatian fans march from Center City to Old City before FIFA World Cup match

The Brief Croatian fans rallied in Center City and Old City ahead of Saturday's match against Ghana at Philadelphia Stadium. Hundreds gathered at Con Murphy's Irish Pub and along the Parkway, unveiling a massive Croatian flag. Ghana fans plan a tailgate and post-match celebration at Girard College campus on Saturday.



Croatian fans filled Center City and Old City with energy Friday as they held a traditional fan walk, ending at Independence Mall. The excitement built ahead of Saturday’s match against Ghana at Philadelphia Stadium.

Croatian fans rally across Philadelphia ahead of Ghana match

What we know:

Croatian fans packed Con Murphy's Irish Pub at 17th and Parkway Friday evening, rallying for their team ahead of the match against Ghana at Philadelphia Stadium.

"We've come from Australia our parents are all from Croatia but we were born in Australia," said Rose Jrjic.

"We believe we believe and we coming here because we win," said Sinisa Alebic, former professional indoor soccer player and Croatia national team soccer player. "I am feeling like I'm in my country in Croatia. A lot of Croatian people is coming not just from America but from all over it," said Alebic.

Hundreds of Croatian fans gathered on the Parkway after arriving Thursday night and Friday morning.

Avie and Maia said, "We just walked to the markets today but we're staying here so it's so exciting. We went to the Rocky steps that was really cool."

The crowd raised and carried a Croatian flag described as "like 300-330 feet" along the Parkway to City Hall, where celebrations continued.

"One hundred times 40 meters I don't know in your sizes but in European it's like that. (How excited are you about the match tomorrow?) We're gonna win. We're gonna win. (When did you arrive in our city?) Yesterday. We've been in Toronto before. (Do you enjoy it so far?) It's great. I like Phila," one fan said.

Fans chanted traditional soccer songs and celebrated at City Hall. Marco Tehomilic, who attended the team’s match in Toronto, said, "I think Croatia will do not that good in the first half but then in the second half we'll bounce back." Tehomilic added, "I feel like Croatians are happy and USA is really excited to host the World Cup."

The backstory:

Croatia lost its opener against England but came back with a win over Panama, making Saturday's match a must-win, according to Alebic.

Hundreds of fans from around the world joined the celebrations, showing support for Croatia as the team prepares for a critical match.

Ghana fans plan their own celebration

Local perspective:

Ghana fans will gather at the stadium Saturday for a "United Behind the Black Stars" tailgate at the stadium tailgate zone. A post-match celebration is planned at Girard College campus.

Both Croatian and Ghanaian fans are bringing international energy to Philadelphia as the city hosts World Cup events.

What we don't know:

Details on security or crowd control measures for the fan gatherings have not been provided. The exact number of fans expected at Saturday’s match and celebrations is not confirmed.