FAA ground stop disrupts hundreds of flights at Philadelphia International Airport

The Brief Hundreds of flights were canceled, delayed or diverted Friday at Philadelphia International Airport after a nationwide FAA ground stop. Passengers faced hours of waiting for luggage, struggled to rebook and many searched for scarce hotel rooms. At least 40 flights are already canceled for Saturday with more disruptions expected.



A nationwide FAA ground stop led to widespread flight chaos Friday at Philadelphia International Airport, with hundreds of flights canceled, delayed or diverted, according to FOX 29. Passengers were left stranded in terminals, facing hours-long waits to collect their luggage and struggling to find ways to rebook or get out of the airport.

Travelers scramble after ground stop leads to chaos

What we know:

Air travelers at Philadelphia International Airport encountered major disruptions Friday after the FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop. The issue caused hundreds of flights to be canceled, delayed or diverted, according to FOX 29.

With planes grounded on runways and passengers out of their seats, many people spent hours in baggage claim hoping to retrieve their luggage. Some spent as long as five or six hours waiting for bags.

What they're saying:

Jason LeCroy's plane was on the runway, preparing for takeoff, when the pilot told passengers flights had been grounded. Even after the ground stop ended, ripple effects followed.

One United Airlines passenger, Jason LeCroy, was waiting for takeoff to Montana when the pilot announced that flights had been grounded. "It was a weird thing to hear when you’re on the plane," said LeCroy.

LeCroy described the airport concourse as "a bit of chaos right now" and said, "People trying to decide, what do they do? How do they get out of here?" He reported hotels within an hour were already booked and Uber prices had risen sharply.

LeCroy chose to find an alternative place to wait and planned to try flying out Saturday.

The Patel family from Middletown, Delaware, said they were unaware of the disruption while in the air. "We had no idea because there was no announcement or anything up there," said Minakshi Patel. She added, "Definitely, for sure. It’s a blessing to get back home on time. That’s really good. Thank God for that."

Keira O’Connor, a Chester Springs native, was heading to Nashville for a music audition. She spent hours waiting for luggage, playing her guitar in the terminal before deciding to rent a car and drive.

Debbie Reichert, another traveler, said, "We are really freaked out." Reichert reported that after waiting hours, passengers were told their luggage could not be removed from the plane without authorization. Her family rented a car and planned to drive to Nashville.

Related article



Friday’s ground stop was only the second nationwide aviation shutdown of its kind since the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

After the FAA lifted the order, at least 40 flights for Saturday were already canceled, indicating lasting consequences for travelers at Philadelphia International Airport.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the FAA to order the nationwide ground stop, and no further details on the reason have been provided in the source material.