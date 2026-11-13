NWS to survey storm damage in New Castle County, Burlington County

The Brief The National Weather Service will send teams to parts of New Castle County and Burlington County on Friday to assess storm damage. The weather service confirmed a tornado touched down in New Castle County on Thursday. The NWS's full damage report is expected to be released on Friday afternoon or evening.



The National Weather Service will send teams to survey damage left behind in parts of New Castle County, Delaware, and Burlington County, New Jersey.

"Survey teams will be out in the field on Friday, examining two areas of damage across northern Delaware and central New Jersey," the weather service wrote. The full damage report is expected to be released on Friday afternoon or evening.

Tornado confirmed in New Castle County

What we know:

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in New Castle County during a batch of severe thunderstorms on Thursday. Videos shared online by witnesses showed a large funnel cloud stretching from the sky during the afternoon hours.

The tornado happened after the weather service issued a region-wide tornado watch just before 1 p.m. Thursday. That watch coincided with severe thunderstorm watches and warnings that popped up throughout the region during the afternoon and evening.

Storm damage in Burlington County

What we know:

NWS teams will also travel to an area of Burlington County on Friday to assess storm damage, after reports of a tornado touching down on Thursday. Forecasters were able to confirm the tornado using radar and an early look at the severity of the damage.

The area forecasters are planning to survey, just south-east of Trenton, was issued a tornado warning on Thursday, along with a severe thunderstorm warning around 3:30 p.m.

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What's next:

The National Weather Service says their full damage report will be released Friday afternoon or evening.

Details of the report will likely include information about wind speeds, damage inflicted by the storms, and more.