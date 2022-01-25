Fairmount Fire Relief Fund
article
PHILADELPHIA - On January 5th, a devastating apartment fire that happened in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia took the lives of 12, including nine children.
The Philadelphia Television and Radio Community are proudly joining forces as one to support the families affected by the tragedy.
If you have the means, we ask that you kindly make a donation. Links to various fundraisers and charities helping those impacted can be found below.
Thank you for your support.
Advertisement