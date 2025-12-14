article

UPDATE: As of 12 p.m. on Dec. 14, the ground stops for JFK and PHL airports have transitioned into ground delays.

The Brief Ground stops are in effect at JFK and Philadelphia International Airport, halting departures as weather and system conditions disrupt operations. Newark Liberty International is under a Ground Delay Program with flights held before departure and long delays reported. More than 1,000 flights delayed at JFK and hundreds at PHL as conditions persist.



Air travel at New York’s JFK and Philadelphia International Airport was disrupted Sunday, with ground stops in place and widespread delays affecting hundreds of flights amid ongoing winter weather impacts.

What we know:

The FAA’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center has issued ground stops at both John F. Kennedy International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport, meaning departing flights are temporarily halted at their gates.

At JFK, the ground stop went into effect Sunday morning and has already resulted in more than 1,000 flights delayed between airlines, according to the FAA advisory.

Philadelphia International Airport is also under a ground stop, with over 700 flights delayed since the stop was put in place. The FAA notes the ground stop at PHL is expected to transition to a Ground Delay Program (GDP) once the stop is lifted.

Meanwhile, Newark Liberty International Airport is operating under a Ground Delay Program, which limits the rate of arrivals into the airport. Average delays for flights into EWR are running around 170 minutes, with maximum delays near 267 minutes as cumulative weather and system constraints affect scheduling.

Weather, including snow and ice, is listed as a key factor contributing to the delay assignment and ground stop at these facilities.

What's next:

Airlines and passengers should expect ongoing disruptions through the afternoon as conditions stabilize and traffic flow programs remain active. The FAA’s advisories indicate potential extensions depending on evolving weather and airspace capacity.