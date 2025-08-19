Fake Labubu dolls pose risk of choking, death for children: officials

article

The Brief Fake Labubu dolls have prompted an urgent safety warning from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. "Lafufus" can pose a serious risk of choking and death for young children. The CPSC offered several tips to spot a fake.



If you're on the hunt for a Labubu doll for your child, be on the lookout for fakes - they come with an urgent warning!

What we know:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says fake Labubu dolls, also known as "Lafufus," pose a serious risk of choking and death to young children.

The fake dolls are sold as plush figures and keychains that are small enough for a child to put in their mouth and block their airway.

Officials also say they have received reports of "Lafufus" breaking apart early and becoming choking hazards.

In a safety alert issued on Monday, CPS warned consumers "not to buy these knockoff products and to stop using them immediately."

Dig deeper:

CPSC says investigators have requested the seizure of thousands of fake Labubu dolls attempting to make their way into the U.S. from China.

"These fake Labubu dolls are dangerous, illegal, and have no place in American homes," said CPSC Acting Chairman Peter A. Feldman. "No parent should have to wonder if a toy will stop their child from breathing. Protect your children and buy only from reputable sellers."

What you can do:

Here's how to spot a fake Labubu doll:

Beware of bargains: Deep discounts can signal fake products.

Authentic Pop Mart Labubu dolls feature a holographic Pop Mart sticker, a scannable QR code linking to the official Pop Mart site, and (on newer editions) a subtle UV stamp on one foot.

Authentic dolls have nine teeth: Fakes often have overly bright colors or the wrong number of teeth.

Know your seller: Purchase only from trusted stores or online marketplaces.

Check safety labeling: For toys with small parts, look for choking hazard warnings and independent safety certification marks.