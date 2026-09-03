Damaged canister of insect killer blamed for Deptford Walmart hazmat incident

The Brief Officials say a fallen and damaged canister of insect killer spread through the store, prompting a hazmat incident Tuesday afternoon. 19 people were taken to local hospitals for treatment, and others were evaluated at the scene. Investigators reviewed store surveillance and found no evidence of malicious intent.



Officials say a hazmat incident at a Walmart in Deptford was caused by a fallen canister of insect killer that leaked and spread throughout the store, sending over a dozen people to the hospital.

Hazmat incident at Deptford Walmart

The backstory:

Emergency crews responded to the Walmart on Cooper Road around 4 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a hazmat situation.

Officials say 19 people were taken to local hospitals for evaluation, and others were evaluated at the scene by medics.

The store was immediately evacuated and closed as local authorities investigated the incident.

What caused the hazmat incident?

What we know:

The Gloucester County Department of Emergency Management on Thursday revealed their findings of an investigation into the incident.

Officials say a canister of Hot Shot Flying Insect Killer fell off a store shelf, damaging the cap and spray mechanism, causing the "unintentional discharge of the product." The damaged canister was found under a shelf during an overnight deep cleaning of the store.

"Based on the investigation and review of store surveillance footage, officials determined that the canister was the source of the discharge and there was no evidence of malicious intent," a release from the department read.

What you can do:

Citing the product's Safety Data Sheet, officials say exposure to the spray could lead to eye and skin irritation and the potential for harmful effects if swallowed or inhaled.

Officials say anyone who was at the Walmart during the incident and experienced effects from the release but did not receive medical evaluation or transportation may wish to follow up with a primary healthcare provider if necessary.