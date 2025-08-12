Family loses home and business after devastating fire in North Philly

A family in North Philadelphia is grappling with the loss of their home and business after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning on the 2400 block of Toronto Street.

The homeowner, Rasheda Saunders, was not at home during the incident but expressed relief that her family, including her infant granddaughter, escaped unharmed.

What we know:

The fire originated in the basement, where Saunders operated her full-service salon, a business she has run for over 30 years.

Fire officials have indicated that the cause of the fire appears to be electrical.

What they're saying:

Saunders shared her experience.

"The fuse had switched, the power surge had switched yesterday, they said usually that’s a sign and people ignore it, they just go and flip the main switch back on. Don’t ignore it. If it’s going off that means something is wrong."

Saunders lamented the loss of her business equipment.

"It started in the basement so all of my equipment, everything is gone, it’s gone," said Saunders.

Despite the devastation, she remains grateful that her family is safe.

What you can do:

In response to the tragedy, a close friend has initiated a GoFundMe campaign to support the family during this difficult time.