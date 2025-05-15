Family of nursing student killed in Uber crash award scholarships to nursing graduates in her name

The Brief It’s been just over five months since a young nursing student died in a car crash while riding in an Uber in Philadelphia. The family of 28-year-old Kiyonna Sutton says she was excited to become a nurse before tragedy destroyed those dreams on New Year’s Eve. Kiyonna’s father says he is choosing to celebrate the day his daughter would have gotten her diploma and working to keep her memory alive.



A tragedy unfolded New Year’s Eve as a young woman, on the cusp of graduating from nursing school, was killed while riding as a passenger in an Uber in Philadelphia.

A heartbroken family:

"We also got a diploma in honor of Kiyonna. I know she would have graduated today,"

Kiyonna Sutton’s parents received her nursing school diploma Thursday night. A top student in her nursing school class, Kiyonna didn’t live to walk with her classmates at graduation ceremonies held Thursday night.

Stephanie Hillhouse, Kiyonna’s grandmother, remarked, "She did everything right. Went to school, worked hard. Bought a new house just one-year anniversary in December. Gonna graduate from school – a nurse."

The backstory:

Kiyonna was killed New Year’s Eve when she thought it would be safer to hire an Uber driver to celebrate with friends.

That ended up doing the opposite when the Uber car crashed into the back of parked tractor-trailer on Ogontz Avenue on the way to meet up with friends hours before midnight.

And, Thursday night, as other proud parents and families cheered the graduates, Kiyonna’s family was thinking they should have been doing the same.

What they're saying:

"We gotta take this in, not just make it a tragedy, but make it a good situation, because something did come out of it. We gave two scholarships out in her name, "Calvin Sutton, Kiyonna’s dad, stated.

To keep Kiyonna's name and memory living on, her parents created scholarships in her name, awarding two $1,000 Kiyonna scholarships to two of the students here and plan on doing this each year from now on.

"It’s kind of hard for both of us because we wanted her to be here, today," Sutton said to the graduates.

"We just hope that you further your nursing career and I wish you all the luck," said Yvonne Isley, Kiyonna’s mom.

Sutton continued, "We're gonna keep giving awards in her name, in her honor and we want you guys to go out there and just do your thing.

"Made us proud. There’s not a day that went by that I had something negative. She never did anything wrong. She was perfect, close to perfect," Hillhouse said.