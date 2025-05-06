Fan who fell to warning track at a Pirates game takes first steps since accident
PITTSBURGH - The 20-year-old man who fell from the top of a 21-foot-high wall onto the warning track at PNC Park during a Pittsburgh Pirates game last week took his first steps Monday but still has "a long way to go" in his recovery.
What we know:
Kavan Markwood slipped off a railing and onto the field during the seventh inning of Pittsburgh’s 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs last Wednesday.
Jennifer Phillips, the organizer of a GoFundMe page for Markwood, said in an update Monday that his recovery is "a slow slow process, but seeing him up and moving was a huge win and definitely lifted everyone’s spirits."
Markwood was admitted to the trauma center at Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition after the accident.
What they're saying:
"He still has a long way to go — he’s dealing with a broken neck, clavicle, and back so there are plenty of obstacles ahead," wrote Phillips, who once taught Markwood. "But he’s showing real strength, and we’re staying hopeful for a smooth recovery. This will also require plenty of rest and following instructions from the great doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital."
What's next:
As of Monday night, the GoFundMe had raised nearly $41,000, more than 90% towards its initial goal of $45,000.
Pittsburgh Public Safety, which includes Pittsburgh Police and EMS, has labeled the incident an accident.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Associated Press.