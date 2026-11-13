Father accused of abducting 7-month-old son in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police in Philadelphia are searching for a 32-year-old man accused of abducting his 7-month-old son on Thursday.
What we know:
Investigators say Daequan Q. Brown-Jordan, 32, took his 7-month-old son, Daequan Brown-Jordan, from the 2100 block of Orthodox Street sometime between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday.
Police say Brown is not allowed to have custody of the child, per court order. He is described by police as 6'3", 200 pounds.
What we don't know:
Police have not provided any information about where Brown-Jordan may have taken the child.
No description of a possible vehicle being used by Brown-Jordan has been shared by police.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brown-Jordan and his son is asked to contact police.
The Source: Information provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.