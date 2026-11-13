Father accused of abducting 7-month-old son in Philadelphia

The Brief Daequan Q. Brown-Jordan, 32, is accused of abducting his 7-month-old son in Philadelphia. Police say Brown-Jordan is not allowed to have custody of the child, per court records. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brown-Jordan and his son is asked to call police.



Police in Philadelphia are searching for a 32-year-old man accused of abducting his 7-month-old son on Thursday.

What we know:

Investigators say Daequan Q. Brown-Jordan, 32, took his 7-month-old son, Daequan Brown-Jordan, from the 2100 block of Orthodox Street sometime between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday.

Police say Brown is not allowed to have custody of the child, per court order. He is described by police as 6'3", 200 pounds.

What we don't know:

Police have not provided any information about where Brown-Jordan may have taken the child.

No description of a possible vehicle being used by Brown-Jordan has been shared by police.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brown-Jordan and his son is asked to contact police.