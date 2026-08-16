Father, daughter shot and killed in Port Richmond, police investigating

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The Brief Two people were killed in Port Richmond on Saturday, Aug. 15. Philadelphia Police say a man and his adult daughter were both shot on Mercer Street. Police are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.



Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that killed two people in Port Richmond this weekend as a potential murder-suicide.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 14. Officers were called out to the 2800 block of Mercer Street, and when they got there, they found an adult man and adult woman had been shot.

They were both pronounced dead less than half an hour later.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say that so far, they believe that the shooting was "domestic in nature and is being investigated as a murder-suicide."

What we don't know:

Police have not identified either of the victims, including their ages. However, officers confirmed to FOX 29 on Sunday that the victims were a father and his daughter.

What's next:

The Philadelphia Police Department is still investigating the shooting.