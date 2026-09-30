Belmont Charter teacher struck and killed while crossing street in Center City: officials

The Brief A woman in her 20s was struck and killed by a driver at 19th and Lombard Streets early Wednesday morning, according to police. The driver stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made as the investigation continues. Councilmember Jamie Gauthier said the victim was a young Belmont Charter teacher and called attention to street safety.



A woman in her 20s was hit and killed by a driver while crossing the road near 19th and Lombard Streets just before 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, according to Philadelphia police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

What we know:

Philadelphia police responded to the area of 19th and Lombard Streets at approximately 6:42 a.m. for a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Preliminary information from police shows the vehicle was traveling westbound on Lombard Street at the time of the crash.

Firefighters had to use blocks to elevate the vehicle to free the victim, who was pinned under the car, officers said.

Police said the crash happened when a vehicle traveling west on Lombard Street struck the woman as she crossed at 19th Street.

Police said the driver stopped and stayed at the scene after the crash. Authorities have not made any arrests.

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier said, "I'm heartbroken that a young Belmont Charter teacher lost her life after being struck by a vehicle this morning. This is another somber reminder of how important it is to make sure our streets are safe. My thoughts are with the victim's family, loved ones, and the Belmont Charter school community."

What's next:

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Crash Investigation Division is handling the investigation, police said. No further details about the circumstances leading up to the crash have been released.

Police have not announced the identity of the driver or whether any charges are being considered.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash and whether any citations will be issued remain under investigation.