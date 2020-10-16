FBI on scene at IBEW Local 98 headquarters Friday morning

Federal Bureau of Investigation officials have confirmed they are on scene at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98's headquarters in Philadelphia Friday morning.

Their presence comes a little over a week after it was announced a federal bribery trial involving union leader "Johnny Doc" Dougherty, and City Councilmember Bobby Hennon, had been postponed.

The FBI previously raided union headquarters and Dougherty's South Philadelphia home in Aug. 2016. At the time, federal officials also searched City Hall and district offices belonging to Hennon.

In Feb. 2019, Dougherty was indicted on embezzlement and fraud charges, along with Hennon and six others.

Dougherty exerted complete control over the union, according to the 116-count indictment, using that power to "repeatedly and persistently steal its funds and put his own self-interests over that of the membership." All told, the defendants misspent more than $600,000 in union funds, officials said in 2019.

Dougherty leads the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98, with 5,000 members, along with the city's Building Trades Council, an umbrella group with more than 70,000 members. He has been at the helm of the century-old electricians union for 25 years.

Advertisement

The union over the years has emerged as a major political donor, spending tens of millions of dollars through its political action committees, mostly to help Democrats in Pennsylvania.

According to the indictment, Dougherty used union credit cards to buy groceries and household goods and to splurge on restaurants, and let others in his orbit do the same. He allegedly used union funds to pay contractors for work at his South Philadelphia home and bar. He also put friends and family members on the union's payroll, showering them with raises and overtime for hours they didn't work and using them to do personal tasks, prosecutors said.

Councilman Bobby Henon, a former union official, got a $70,000 union salary to press Dougherty's interests at City Hall, officials said in the unsealed indictment. Henon used his office to pressure Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Comcast Corp. and others to use union labor, prosecutors said at the time. FBI on scene at IBEW Local 98 headquarters Friday morning.

Dougherty and Hennon both pleaded not guilty to the charges in 2019.

___

RELATED COVERAGE:

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!