Somerton house fire: Neighbor rescues 85-year-old woman, fire crews search for man

The Brief A fire broke out Monday at a home in Philadelphia's Somerton neighborhood. An 85-year-old woman was rescued by her neighbor with non-life-threatening injuries, but officials say an 87-year-old man is believed to be dead. Firefighters faced icy conditions and a collapsed structure, and the investigation is ongoing.



Deputy Chief Thomas Gallagher of the Philadelphia Fire Department said a fire broke out at a single-family home in the Somerton neighborhood Monday afternoon, leaving one person presumed dead and two others hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters respond to fully-involved house fire

What we know:

Gallagher said fire crews were dispatched at 3:42 p.m. to a home on Wayside Road and arrived in less than 10 minutes to find the house fully engulfed in flames.

A neighbor entered the burning home before firefighters arrived and rescued an 85-year-old woman, who was then taken to a local hospital.

The neighbor also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized.

Gallagher said, "There is one occupant still in the dwelling. We believe that he's deceased."

He explained that the man, 87, was last known to be in the basement when the fire caused the entire structure—including the roof, first floor, and contents—to collapse.

The house was described as a two-story, wood-framed, single-family dwelling, approximately 30 feet by 45 feet, with lightweight construction.

Gallagher said this contributed to how quickly the fire spread.

Firefighters faced icy conditions and collapsed structure

Gallagher said the neighbor who rescued the woman also called 911 to report the fire and people trapped inside.

The woman was unable to escape on her own and tried to save her husband before being assisted out by the neighbor.

Gallagher said, "The neighbor tried to get back. He couldn't get back into the dwelling because it was fully involved with fire."

Gallagher said no firefighters were injured.

He noted the biggest challenge was "icy hose lines, icy hose line, hydrants that sometimes freeze, retaining water supply to put on a dwelling."

Despite the weather, Gallagher said, "We put 50 people on location in 10 minutes. So we get a lot done with the amount of resources that we have."

Fire marshals and city officials are expected to remain at the scene throughout the night as they work to recover the presumed victim and investigate the cause.

The fire department said there were no reports of pets in the home.

Gallagher praised the response, saying, "Companies did an outstanding job. Fire Department unit did a great job. We did our best to get to the occupant that was located in the basement."

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire, and the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections is bringing in heavy equipment to help remove debris and reach the presumed victim.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the fire has not been determined.

The identity of the deceased man has not been officially confirmed.