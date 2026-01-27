Clearing snow and ice off your car? Here’s what not to do to avoid damage

article

The Brief Some common snow-removal habits can scratch paint, crack glass or damage trim. Experts say warming your car and using the right tools can prevent costly repairs. A few simple do’s and don'ts can protect your vehicle after winter storms.



Digging your car out after a snowstorm can feel like a race against time, but experts say rushing, or using the wrong tools, can end up causing expensive damage to your vehicle.

Auto body specialists and car care experts warn that many of the mistakes drivers make after storms are avoidable with a little patience and the right approach.

What not to do when clearing snow and ice

Using an ice scraper on painted surfaces is one of the most common mistakes. Scrapers are designed for glass, not car bodies, and dragging them across doors, hoods or roofs can scratch paint and wear down the clear coat, especially when salt or grit is trapped in the ice.

Experts also caution against using metal tools, credit cards or household objects to chip away at ice. These can easily leave permanent marks or crack glass.

Car buried in snow in January 2026. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher, FOX)

Another big no-no: pouring hot water on frozen windshields or windows. The sudden temperature change can cause glass to crack or shatter, turning a cold morning into a costly repair.

What to do instead

The safest first step is to let your car warm up. Running the engine and defrosters helps loosen ice naturally, reducing the need for force. This is especially important during prolonged cold snaps when ice bonds more tightly to surfaces.

For snow on the body of the car, experts recommend using a foam snow brush or soft snow broom to gently push snow off rather than scraping it away. These tools are designed to clear snow without grinding debris into the paint.

When ice is stubborn, commercial de-icing sprays or approved alcohol-based solutions can help melt buildup without physical scraping.

Cars in snow in January 2026. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher, FOX)

Shoveling around your car: What to do — and what to avoid

Shoveling your car out after a snowstorm can be just as risky as scraping ice, especially when snow piles up around wheels, bumpers and exhaust pipes.

Experts say one of the biggest mistakes drivers make is jamming a shovel directly against the car. Metal shovel edges can easily scratch paint, crack plastic trim, or damage sensors near bumpers. Instead, shovel away from the vehicle first, creating space around the car before clearing snow closer in.

Another common issue is packed snow around the tires. Digging a narrow path straight out may seem faster, but it can leave wheels spinning and stress the drivetrain. Clearing a wider area around all four tires — especially behind the drive wheels — can make it easier to pull out without excessive acceleration.

Drivers are also urged to check the exhaust pipe before starting the car. Snow packed around or inside the tailpipe can trap exhaust fumes, creating a serious carbon monoxide risk. Clearing the exhaust area completely is especially important after heavy or wind-driven snow.

Finally, be mindful of where you pile snow. Pushing heavy snow against doors can make them harder to open and refreeze overnight. If possible, move snow to the side or behind the vehicle rather than stacking it along the body.

Bottom line: take it slow, keep hard tools off the car itself, and give yourself more space than you think you need. A few extra minutes of careful shoveling can help prevent damage and make getting back on the road safer.

Simple ways to protect your car before the next storm

A few preventive steps can make mornings easier, according to AAA:

Use a windshield cover overnight to stop ice from forming.

Lift windshield wipers before snow arrives so they don’t freeze to the glass.

Clear snow from the roof, hood, headlights and taillights before driving to avoid visibility issues and potential fines.

Rinse your car after storms when possible to remove road salt that can damage paint and metal.

Cars in snow in January 2026. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher, FOX)

Why you should care:

With the potential of back-to-back winter storms, small scratches, chipped paint and cracked glass can add up quickly. Auto body shops say many winter-related repairs stem from how snow and ice were removed, not the storm itself.

Taking a few extra minutes, and skipping shortcuts, can help protect your car and save money as winter weather continues.

