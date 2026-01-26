North Philadelphia shooting: Man killed in quadruple shooting inside Philly home

The Brief One man is dead and three others are injured following a shooting inside a property in North Philadelphia early Monday morning. The three shooting victims were taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment and listed in critical condition. Police are not sure what sparked the shooting, but believe there may have been a struggle during the incident.



A man is dead and three others are hurt after investigators say a shooting erupted inside a North Philadelphia home early Monday morning.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the 1700 block of North Krosky Street after they received a report about two men found shot inside a property.

Investigators say the body of a man who had been shot to death was found by police near the front door. Three other shooting victims, ages 46-54, were found during a sweep of the property.

Police transported the shooting victims to Temple University Hospital where they were placed in critical condition, according to police.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man who was shot and killed has not been released.

What they're saying:

Captain Timothy Stephan told reporters that investigators believe the entire shooting happened inside the property. Surveillance video shows a man entering the property about 30 minutes before police were called, Captain Stephan added.

One of two firearms found by police inside the property was partially taken apart, leading investigators to suspect there may have been a struggle before or during the shooting.