3 found dead, armed suspect in custody after well-being check in Northampton Township: police

Three people were found dead in a Churchville home Monday afternoon after Northampton Township Police responded to a well-being check.

What we know:

Officers arrived at a single-family home in Churchville at 2:15 p.m. Monday for a well-being check and encountered an adult male armed with a knife, according to Northampton Township Police.

The South Central Emergency Response Team responded to the scene and took the man into custody.

Police say they found three deceased people inside the home.

The case is being investigated by Northampton Township Police and Bucks County Detectives, who say there is no danger to the community.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area near Heather Road and 2nd Street Pike while the investigation continues.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said, "This is a fluid situation, and we are asking the public to avoid the area to allow law enforcement to work safely."

The investigation could impact traffic and daily routines for people who live or work nearby.

Police are asking for cooperation from the community to help keep the area safe for investigators.

What's next:

Authorities say more information will be shared once the scene is secure and additional facts are confirmed.

Police have not released details about the identities of the deceased or the events leading up to the deaths.

Police are working to determine what happened inside the home and are urging anyone with information to contact Northampton Township Police.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information about the identities of the deceased, the cause of death, or the relationship between those involved.

It is not clear how long the area will remain closed to the public.