Federal charges brought against Philadelphia man accused of shooting SWAT officer

A Philadelphia man is facing federal charges for allegedly shooting a SWAT officer who was executing an arrest warrant at a Fairhill apartment building last February.

United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams on Wednesday said 35-year-old Kristian Reyes was wanted by authorities for state probation and parole violations.

Members of the Philadelphia Police Department's SWAT team went to arrest Reyes at a property on the 100 block of West Lehigh Avenue on Feb. 11, but they did not receive a response after announcing their presence, according to investigators.

Officers breached the door and headed up a narrow stairwell to a third-floor apartment and knocked where they again announced their presence but received no response.

While waiting for equipment to gain access to the apartment, investigators say the leader of the SWAT team heard multiple popping sounds and realized he was shot in the vest.

The officer was rushed to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation later concluded that the ceramic plate in the officer's vest prevented more serious injuries and likely saved his life.

Reyes was taken into custody after authorities say he tried to escape the apartment by jumping from a third-floor window onto a neighboring roof with a gun in his hand. The gun - a 9mm glock - was later recovered and matched the firearm used in the shooting, investigators said.

Prosecutors say a search of the apartment uncovered nearly 100 additional rounds of ammunition and an "enormous inventory" of alleged narcotics, including over 3,500 fentanyl pills, heroin, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

Reyes has been charged with using a firearm during a drug trafficking offense, illegally possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon, and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.

If convicted, prosecutors say he faces a maximum possible sentence of life in prison with a 35-year mandatory minimum sentence.