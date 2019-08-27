Fire at Mount Laurel condo building displaces 20 families

Firefighters battled a fast-moving blaze at a condo in Burlington County.

The fire broke out around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 building of the Brittany Lakes & Meadows condominiums. The fire was placed under control shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Fire crews were called out of the building at one point when it appeared the structure may collapse.

"There was one firefighter, who was being evaluated for heat exhaustion, but we think he'll be okay and there will be no transports at this time," Mount Laurel Township Police Officer Kyle Gardner said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.