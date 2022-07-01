Officials: 3 injured in 2-alarm Jenkintown duplex fire

article

Fire crews battled a two-alarm fire at a three-story duplex in Jenkintown, that injured three people.

Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Summit Avenue Friday evening, around 7:40.

Firefighters battle a fire in a duplex in Jenkintown.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire throughout the structure.

Authorities said crews removed a person from the building. Three people were transported to a local hospital for undisclosed injuries. There was no word on whether any of those people were firefighters.

The fire was brought under control just before 9 p.m.

No cause has been given for the blaze.