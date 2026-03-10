Fire erupts on scrap metal barge on Delaware River

A fire erupted Tuesday morning on a scrap metal barge floating on the Delaware River.

What we know:

Thick black smoke billowed from a scrap metal barge that caught fire in the middle of the Delaware River on Tuesday morning.

Fire boats from Wilmington pulled alongside the barge, dousing the flames with water.

Officials with the Delaware Emergency Management Agency said the barge would be moving to shallow water where it could be secured to allow firefighters to continue battling the flames and complete salvage operations.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said how the water started.

There are no injuries reported.