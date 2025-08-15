Fire rips through popular Philadelphia neighborhood supermarket

The Brief Firefighters responded to Super Foodtown on Friday morning and battled a fire inside the building for more than two hours. The Philadelphia Fire Marshal and ATF agents also responded to the fire. It's unknown how the fire started and no injuries have been reported.



Firefighters responded to a fire at a popular Philadelphia neighborhood grocery store on Friday morning.

What we know:

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. at the Super Foodtown grocery store in the Harrowgate Shopping Center on the 3500 block of I Street.

Firefighters gathered on the roof of the building during their response and peeled back chunks of the roof, leaving two massive holes.

Members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Philadelphia Fire Marshal were at the scene.

What we don't know:

Fire investigators have not said what sparked the blaze.

No injuries have been reported at this time.