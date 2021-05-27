Fire truck crashes into building in North Philadelphia

A fire truck crashed into a building in North Philadelphia.

It happened on West Girard Avenue and North 7th Street Thursday around 4 p.m. when the Engine 29 was responding to a house fire with the lights and sirens on.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Thursday afternoon.

According to police, there are injuries to firefighters but their conditions are unknown. Four firefighters were inside the truck. No word on injuries to civilians at this time.

FOX 29's Marcus Espinoza reports the building is for sale and was vacant at the time of the crash. Philly Fire Department Assistant Chief Walker says firefighters are waiting for engineers with L&I to determine if the building is structurally sound or safe to even try to begin to remove the fire engine without the building collapsing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter