Firefighters and paramedics union hold protest over presidential endorsement

A crowd of union members and supports of Local 22 made it very clear Friday morning that they do not endorse presidential candidates.

“Our local president endorsed someone for president without our knowledge without our input and then falsely writes his endorsement that overwhelmingly that membership is for it," one member said.

The controversy comes after Local 22 Union President Mike Bresnan endorsed President Donald Trump on Tuesday on behalf of the union.

The tweet from the Local 22 Twitter account states they proudly endorse President Donald Trump claiming, "Local 22 members were surveyed & overwhelmingly chose President Trump."

Meanwhile, union members say that statement is highly misleading.

“It wasn’t a vote, it was a survey. We have over 4,700 retired and active members. 574 people actually pushed the button on the survey. I don’t care who you are that random sample is not enough."

FOX 29 reached out to Bresnan to get comment and did not receive word back at this time.

Members say this is less about which candidate was chosen to be endorsed, but the fact that one was chosen at all, against standard procedure.

