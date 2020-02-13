Expand / Collapse search

Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at automotive shop in Bridgeton

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an automotive shop in New Jersey.

FAIRFIELD TWP., N.J. - Firefighters are battling a massive fire at an automotive shop in Bridgeton, New Jersey.

The fire broke out at Hyman's Automotive on the 200 block of Bridgeton Fairton Road around 9:40 p.m. Thursday. 

SKYFOX flew over the scene, which showed heavy flames and smoke.

No word on what sparked the fire. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

