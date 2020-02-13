Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at automotive shop in Bridgeton
FAIRFIELD TWP., N.J. - Firefighters are battling a massive fire at an automotive shop in Bridgeton, New Jersey.
The fire broke out at Hyman's Automotive on the 200 block of Bridgeton Fairton Road around 9:40 p.m. Thursday.
SKYFOX flew over the scene, which showed heavy flames and smoke.
No word on what sparked the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
