Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire in North Philadelphia

article

Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm fire at a 4-story apartment building in North Philadelphia.

It broke out on the 1600 block of West Oxford Street around 9 p.m. Monday.

No injuries have been reported. There's no word on what sparked the fire at this time.

Temple University tweeted if you are a student that has been displaced to report to campus police at 1513 Cecil B. Moore Avenue for further assistance.

