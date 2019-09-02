Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm fire at a 4-story apartment building in North Philadelphia.
It broke out on the 1600 block of West Oxford Street around 9 p.m. Monday.
No injuries have been reported. There's no word on what sparked the fire at this time.
Temple University tweeted if you are a student that has been displaced to report to campus police at 1513 Cecil B. Moore Avenue for further assistance.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.