Monday Night Football in South Philly: Eagles crowd, LeBron James debut highlight sports week

The Brief Fans gathered at Chickie's and Pete's in South Philadelphia to watch the Eagles face the Bears on Monday Night Football. Excitement is high in Philadelphia as the Phillies, Sixers and Flyers also have fans buzzing. LeBron James was officially presented as a Sixer, drawing major attention.



Fans filled Chickie's and Pete's on Monday to cheer for the Eagles as they played the Bears in Chicago, but the sports energy wasn't limited to just football, according to attendees.

Philadelphia fans embrace multiple teams during busy sports week

Many people passed out Eagles-themed gear before kickoff and talked about their excitement for the rest of the city's teams. Megan Karpovich was spotted handing out green beads and rallying others for the Phillies, Sixers and Flyers.

What they're saying:

"It's a time to be an all-around Philadelphia sports fan," said Karpovich. "I'm super excited for the Phillies, the Sixers, even the Flyers with their run back from last year."

Fans were split on the Phillies after their close wildcard playoff qualification, but the team celebrated in the locker room. "I got faith, we just gotta take game one and we'll see where the next two leave us," said Karpovich.

Justin Levister said, "The city on fire. The city's on fire right now." He also shared, "I'm always birds first but I'm actually more excited for the Sixers now."

Many people were especially interested in the press conference introducing LeBron James as the newest Sixer.

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Levister said, "He's happy to be here, he understands the Philly culture, the fans. He knows what to expect from Philly and he's used to it. He's been in the league a long time so he's ready."

Stan Derevyanko said it's a very exciting time for the city, mentioning both the Eagles and the Phillies’ hard-fought playoff journey. "It's very exciting time between Eagles, Phillies, even though it took them 162 games to clinch it was great to see that it happened," Derevyanko said.

He admitted he isn't sure if the Sixers will bring home a championship, and he's keeping hope alive for the Phillies.

"I don't want to be disappointed right now, I don't want to think about it, I don't want to be negative right now, but I would like to see them all win," said Derevyanko.