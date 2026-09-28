New Jersey nor'easter: Shore towns cleanup after powerful coastal storm causes flooding

The Brief A weekend nor'easter caused widespread flooding and heavy beach erosion at the Jersey shore. Atlantic City saw power outages and evacuations as the floodwaters stretched into the city. Wildwood also took a direct hit from the storm, with widespread flooding leaving roadways underwater.



Parts of the Jersey shore are reeling after a powerful nor'easter pummeled the coast, causing widespread flooding and beach erosion.

The nor'easter spun up the coast late last week before hitting the shore on Friday night and lasting throughout the weekend.

Atlantic City slammed by nor'easter

What we know:

Atlantic City was one of the hardest hit areas of the coast, with flooding that forced evacuations and power outages that left some still in the dark as of Monday morning. Officials said floodwaters ran from West End Avenue onto the eastbound lanes of Route 40 about an hour after high tide on Saturday.

Waves that reached 8-to-10 foot swells slammed into the beach, leading to significant beach erosion. The storm damage created a cliff from the boardwalk to the beach as of Monday morning.

Major flooding in Wildwood

What we know:

Wildwood was another area that saw intense flooding caused by the nor'easter, leaving cars submerged and drivers stranded.

"Floodwaters is not something we're not used to, this was high, and it came in quickly," a Wildwood Fire Department official said.

Along with widespread flooding, intense wind gusts were clocked at 60 to 70 MPH.

Dry stretch ahead

What's next:

A dry stretch will begin on Monday to help areas impacted by the storm dry out. Sunshine is expected to emerge on Monday as temperatures climb into the mid 60s.

More sunshine is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures on each day reaching the mid 70s. The first day of October on Thursday will be sunny and warm, as high temperatures stretch to the 80s and remain there on Friday.