Firefighters battle Christmas Day blaze at Montgomery County house for several hours

One family's holiday took a terrifying turn when their home erupted into flames on Christmas Day.

The house was engulfed when firefighters arrived on the 700 block of Barrington Road in Lower Providene Township around 4 p.m.

It was placed under control about an hour later, but several crews operated for more than four hours to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.

Officials say no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.