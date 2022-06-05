Firefighters get creative to save 5 ducklings from storm drain

article

A group of firefighters in Missouri got creative to rescue five baby ducks from a storm drain.

Branson Firefighters and Western Taney County FPD Firefighters said the ducklings were trapped by the Taneycomo bridge.

Firefighters used a fire hydrant to flood the storm drain and float the baby ducks downstream to another fireman at an open manhole cover.

RELATED: Meet Patron: Ukraine's bomb-sniffing hero pup

"It’s been a busy day… and we are just half-way through the shift," Branson firefighters noted on their Facebook page.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Los Angeles.