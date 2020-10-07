First responders honored as Firefighter and EMS Provider of the Year

Two first responders were honored Wednesday in Philadelphia for their selfless and heroic service to the city. They were named Firefighter and EMS Provider of the Year.

Their actions are truly deserving.

Sean Dugan from Engine 68 is Firefighter of the Year. He pulled a baby out of a burning car while off-duty. He gave credit to God, thanked others who helped and called himself ordinary.

“Ordinary people do extraordinary things every day. Do I think what I did was extraordinary that day? No, I do not. I believe that God put me into that situation, the extraordinary situation, at that moment in time to make sure nothing happened to this extraordinary little girl, Gemma,” Sean Dugan explained.

Paramedic Captain April Smallwood was honored for her work protecting firefighters from COVID-19. She gave credit to staff and colleagues and she’s ready for more.

“I have no clue how I would get through it if it weren’t for the help. I’m truly blessed to have them. And, I have no clue how I would do without them. We will definitely be there for the next round. We’re looking forward to the challenge,” Captain Smallwood explained.

Advertisement

Commissioner Adam Thiel used Fire Prevention Week as an invitation to think about the fire department’s commitment. Hot summers, cold winters, natural disasters, COVID. The bell goes off? They jump into the chaos. 800,000 calls a day, citywide. In 2020, disasters seem never-ending.

“I’m so proud of the almost 3,000 women and men of the Fire Department and OEM. For the work that they have done as we continue our response to COVID-19. As we address the impacts of the ongoing recovery from Hurricane Isaias. As they’ve done since 1736, our members have risen to the occasion and continue to make it work and get the work done,” Commissioner Thiel stated.

Commissioner Thiel reminded everybody that Philly’s an old city with old buildings that burn easily and that fire prevention is everybody’s business.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!