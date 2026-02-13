ICE presence near Lindenwold apartments sparks protest after children seen running

The Brief Hundreds protested Friday in Lindenwold after federal immigration officers were reportedly seen near a local apartment complex. The presence of officers frightened children waiting for their school bus, according to parents and school officials. U.S. Department of Homeland Security has not responded to questions about why officers were in the area.



Hundreds of protesters gathered along the Whitehorse Pike outside the Lindenwold Municipal Building on Friday, expressing outrage after federal immigration officers were reportedly seen near a local apartment complex where children were waiting for their school bus.

Community reacts to ICE presence near school bus stop

What we know:

The Lindenwold School District said agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement were seen Thursday morning at the Woodland Village Apartment Complex.

Parents and the district superintendent reported that their presence frightened several fourth- and fifth-grade students waiting to be picked up for school.

Video from a Ring doorbell camera, shared on a community Facebook page, appears to show children running and yelling "ICE." The footage spread quickly online, fueling community outrage.

Protester Christopher Barker said, "It made me cry. Fifty-eight years old and I cried because they go to sleep at night thinking about that stuff that happened." Christopher Parker, another protester, said his grandson attends the same school as the children seen in the video.

The protest remained peaceful, with a visible police presence monitoring the crowd.

Elected officials and parents join the demonstration

U.S. Congressman Donald Norcross attended the protest and voiced support for immigrant families.

"What I saw in that video of children running away scared — this is how bad ICE is," said Norcross. "As soon as they heard that, they ran home to their parents to see if they’re OK, because you don’t know if they’re going to grab the right people."

FOX 29 reached out to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to ask why officers were in the area but has not yet received a response.

The demonstration drew a large turnout from parents, community members and local leaders, all expressing concern for the safety and well-being of children in the neighborhood.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear why federal immigration officers were present at the Woodland Village Apartment Complex or whether any enforcement action took place.