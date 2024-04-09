First soley African American veteran owned licensed dispensary opens in NJ

A new business has opened in Atlantic City and it’s New Jersey’s first solely African American, veteran-owned licensed dispensary.

Hundreds of people were in live for the unveiling of "Bakin Bad" Tuesday evening and there was high praise for not only the store, but for the owners who hope to be an inspiration for future entrepreneurs.

"I’m unique because I’m the first naked hood to hit the market as far as edibles go," ButACake owner Matha Figaro stated. "New Jersey has only allowed lozenges – what everyone calls gummies – for a really long time, so it’s exciting to now see the expansion of the edible program. Happening right before our eyes."

And, another first, Matha is selling her cannabis brownies in the first 100 percent minority owned just opened Atlantic City cannabis dispensary with perhaps the coolest name.

"What a great day, not only to shine a light on my own, but another business. So, it’s a two for one," Bakin Bad co-owner Mike Reid said.

The owners of the businesses say not only do they have a strong sense of pride in being a 100 percent minority-owned business, but an even stronger sense of pride in having it in their hometown of Atlantic City.

Co-owner Ed Wilson described it this way, "I have a tremendous sense of pride. Bigger than being a minority, this is huge for my city. It’s just by God that I’m a minority, but first I’m a member of this community. So, I wanna make sure our people from Atlantic City don’t get left behind with this new market that’s gonna revolutionize things for this city."

"It’s just a win for everything the state and the municipalities tried to put together," Reid added. "I know it’s only a glimmer of hope, but hopefully it’s a spark to everybody else in their fight trying to open their own retail place."

Customer Kristine Hanchard had this to say, "For me, it gives me a sense of pride to know that we have entrepreneurship. We have the ability to build, grow and network and become bigger in our community and not only do that, but give back to our community."

"This is especially good to see minority-owned businesses cooperating and finding out a way through all the legislative and political loopholes to open a business like this, so this is a great thing," another customer, Derwood Pinkett, stated.

"Say hi" is the slogan on their t-shirts. Sky-high is the limit they believe is their potential.