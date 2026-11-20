The Brief Two New Jersey women were indicted for conspiring and falsely reporting a violent attack connected to federal employment, according to U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer. Natalie Greene and Anamaria Moe allegedly staged an assault at a nature preserve in Egg Harbor Township, with one making a false 911 call claiming armed attackers targeted them. Investigators say the assault was faked and both could face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count.



Two women from New Jersey were indicted after authorities say they conspired to stage a violent attack and lied to law enforcement about being assaulted at gunpoint because of one woman's federal employment.

Natalie Greene, 27, of Ocean City, and Anamaria Moe, 25, of Atlantic City, each face charges related to conveying false statements and hoaxes, according to U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer.

What we know:

On July 23, 2025, Greene paid a scarification artist in Pennsylvania to cut her face, neck, upper chest and shoulder before picking up Moe in New Jersey, according to court statements and documents filed in the case.

Greene had "Trump Wh**" written on her stomach in black ink and "[Federal Official 1] is Racist" on her back. Both women then drove in Greene’s car to a nature preserve in Egg Harbor Township.

Late the same night, Moe called 911 and falsely reported that three armed men attacked them while they were walking on a trail, investigators say. Moe identified Greene as an employee of a federal official and claimed the attackers called Greene derogatory names and threatened them with a gun.

Responding officers found Greene in the woods, hands and feet bound with black zip ties, her shirt pulled over her head and tied, and with cuts that matched those made earlier by the scarification artist.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say Moe’s cellphone was used two days before July 23 to search "zip ties near me." Officers also recovered black zip ties from Greene’s Maserati on the night of the alleged assault, which were similar to those used to tie Greene. Two days after the incident, Greene repeated her false version of events to both local law enforcement and an FBI agent, according to federal authorities.

Federal investigators determined Greene was not attacked by three armed men at the preserve. The physical evidence recovered and cellphone data contradicted both women’s reports and led to the charges being filed, according to the investigation.

What's next:

Both Greene and Moe face counts of conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes and making false statements to federal law enforcement. Moe was newly charged in the indictment and appeared in federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sharon A. King in Camden. Greene had previously faced the same charges by federal complaint.

Each charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and a term of three years of supervised release.