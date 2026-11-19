The Brief A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed, and a 34-year-old woman was critically wounded, Thursday afternoon in the 2000 block of East Orleans Street. Both victims were found at separate locations, and a red sedan with bullet holes was recovered nearby as part of the investigation. Police are investigating the motive, potential connections, and possible links to another recent shooting.



A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed, and a 34-year-old woman was critically hurt Thursday afternoon in Philadelphia, according to police. Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to reports of gunfire in the 2000 block of East Orleans Street and the 3000 block of Coral Street.

What we know:

Philadelphia police said multiple 911 calls came in around 4:24 to 4:30 p.m. for gunfire and shootings in the 2000 block of Orleans Street, followed by reports in the 3000 block of Coral Street.

Officers found a 14-year-old boy unresponsive with at least one gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and pronounced dead at 4:42 p.m.

Police also found a 34-year-old woman with gunshot wounds in her arms, legs and possibly torso; she was transported to Temple University Hospital where she was conscious and in critical condition.

Both victims were believed to have been shot in the 2000 block of Orleans Street, according to police. The boy then ran north about two blocks with several other juveniles before collapsing in the 3000 block of Coral Street, witnesses told investigators.

Dig deeper:

Authorities found ballistic evidence in the 2000 block of Orleans Street and blood in the 3000 block of Coral Street. Police recovered a red sedan with multiple bullet holes in the 2900 block of Martha Street, about a block away from both locations, and were holding it as part of the crime scene.

Numerous private surveillance cameras were present in the 2000 block of Orleans Street, and investigators hoped video footage might help identify those responsible.

A backpack was found near the Coral Street scene, and Inspector Scott Small said it was possible the backpack belonged to the 14-year-old, although that was not confirmed. Police believed at least three juveniles who were with the 14-year-old were taken to homicide as witnesses.

The motive for the shooting remained unclear Thursday night, and police said they did not know whether the 34-year-old woman and the 14-year-old boy knew each other or were related. It was also unknown why the boy ran to Coral Street after being shot.

Local perspective:

Investigators were checking whether this shooting could be related to another incident on Tuesday night around 6:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Frankford Avenue. That earlier case involved a 15-year-old boy and occurred less than a block from the Orleans Street and Coral Street scenes. Inspector Small said detectives had good leads on the Tuesday shooting and were investigating possible connections between the two incidents.

What we don't know:

Police have not determined the motive for the shooting. It is not known if the victims were connected or related, or if there is a link to the nearby shooting earlier in the week. The reason why the 14-year-old ran to Coral Street after being shot is also still unclear.