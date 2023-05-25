Man in cat pajamas arrested, accused of trying to murder his roommate, deputies say

A Florida man is accused of trying to kill his roommate by stabbing him in the neck, according to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

Alachua County deputies rushed to a home Tuesday afternoon in Gainesville after a man called 911 to report that his roommate, 32-year-old Omar Gutierrez, had stabbed him in the neck, the sheriff's office said.

Gutierrez was booked into jail on one count of attempted murder and is being held on a million dollar bond, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Omar Gutierrez (Photo via Alachua County Sheriff's Office)

Alachua County Sheriff released bodycam video of the incident on their Facebook page on Wednesday, which showed deputies break down the door of the home to reach the victim, who was severely hurt and on the ground bleeding.

The victim was able to walk out of the home on his own, the video shows, as deputies directed commands at the suspect. Eventually, Gutierrez emerged from another spot in the house – donning what appeared to be cat pajamas or a cat onesie – and was taken into custody.