Florida Keys won't reopen to tourists in May

Leaders down in the Florida Keys announced Friday they will continue to remain closed to visitors through the month of May.

Back on March 22, Monroe County officials closed up shop. Any hotel and visitor lodging site was told to shut down and can no longer accept reservations due to the coronavirus.

"Monroe County understands there has been community discussion on opening dates for lodging and attractions, but because of the continued threat of COVID-19 in areas outside of Monroe County, not allowing visitors back to the Florida Keys will still be in place throughout May, and potentially longer given the state of the virus," according to county officials.

Relaxing current protective measures would be considered when there are no new cases in the Keys, or if there is a "steady downward trend" for at least 14 days. Potential phases of reopening could move faster or slower depending on those factors.

"If issues re-arise, protective measures could be re-implemented," according to a county statement.

Just north of the Keys is Florida's hotspot for coronavirus cases. Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties carry more than half of all known cases in the state.

If you feel sick:

Advertisement

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map