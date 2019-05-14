Florida man accused of playing basketball in the nude

A Florida man is accused of shooting hoops at a public park in his birthday suit, according to police.

A Longwood police officer responded to Candy Land Park, located at 599 Longdale Avenue in Longwood, Florida, around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, in response to a call of a naked man seen walking around the park.

A park empployee told the officer he saw the man playing basketball while in the buff, so he immediately contacted authorities.

Officers located the man, later identified as 29-year-old Jordon Glen Anderson. In an arrest report, the officer said he asked Jordon what he was doing. "Jordan stated he was working on his basketball skills," the officer wrote.

Anderson was taken into custody, charged with indecent exposure of sexual organs. He was transported to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on a $500 bond.

