Florida mother arrested for murder after police find 2 children dead in Miami apartment

article

Police in South Florida arrested a mother accused of murdering her two young children in their apartment after officers responded to repeated 911 hang-up calls coming from the home and found the bodies of both children tied up on a bed.

"Come get them, I don't want them anymore," 41-year-old Odette Lysse Joassaint told officers who responded to the scene on Tuesday night, according to the arrest report. Police said she appeared to be irrational.

The officers entered the apartment and found a 3-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl. The children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and neck tied, the police report said.

RELATED: Police: 2 arrested after road rage incident leads to stabbing in Largo

According to WSVN, the officers untied the children and tried to resuscitate them, but they were already dead.

"Fire rescue was called to the scene and declared both children were deceased," police spokesperson Michael Vega told news outlets.

Police have not said how many calls were made to 911 or whether she spoke to a dispatcher.

RELATED: 'How to Murder Your Husband' fiction author on trial for real-life murder

The childrens' cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

Online arrest records show that Joassaint is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.