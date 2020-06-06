Expand / Collapse search

Florida troopers help deliver baby on side of road

Published 
Heartwarming
FOX 35 Orlando
article

TAMPA, Fla. - "Florida Troopers aren’t always delivering tickets — sometimes they deliver babies!"

That's what happened on Friday when some troopers in Tampa helped a woman deliver her baby on the side of the road. 

Together, the troopers shielded the car with raincoats as the healthy baby girl was brought into the world.

MORE NEWS: Police officer saves choking child at Olive Garden while on lunch break

 The family was then given a special escort by the Florida Highway Patrol to a nearby hospital. 